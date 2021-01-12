Nova Scotia to provide COVID-19 update on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is set to provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang will lead the briefing, which is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT.

There’s no indication on the subject of the briefing, though it will mark the first time since Nova Scotia announced a 14-day self-isolation period for travellers entering the province from New Brunswick on Friday.

With less than 24 hours notice before the self-isolation period kicked into effect on Saturday, some travellers, including post-secondary students, were left scrambling to get across the border.

This week has seen the expansion of Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 vaccination program to areas outside of Halifax and long-term care residents.

Health-care workers in Cape Breton and long-term care residents at Northwood Halifax received doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Monday.

Tuesday saw Robin MacLean become the first healthcare worker to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the province’s western zone during a vaccination clinic at the Valley Regional Hospital.

The province has yet to report its COVID-19 case data for Tuesday.

On Monday, the province reported five new cases of the virus.

But as a result of seven recoveries reported since Sunday, the province actually cut its number of active cases on Monday to 26.

Two of the cases were located in the central zone and are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. One of the cases was located in the western zone and is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada.

The final two cases reported on Monday were located in the northern zone. One is related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada. The other individual is a close contact of a previously reported case.

In all cases, the individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 are self-isolating.

Two of the cases reported on Monday involve post-secondary students returning from the holidays.

One in the central zone is a student at Dalhousie University who lives off of the Halifax-based campus.

The second student is at Acadia University in Wolfville. That individual lives on campus and is self-isolating.

There have been 1,533 cases of the coronavirus in Nova Scotia since the pandemic began, of which 1,442 people are considered to have recovered.

Officials say 65 deaths are the result of the novel coronavirus. As of Monday, there are no people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19.

The province completed 2,193 tests on Sunday, moving the total number of completed tests to 252,351.