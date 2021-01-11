Acadia student tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

A student at Acadia University has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement issued Sunday evening, the university in Wolfville, N.S., confirmed that a student has tested positive for the virus.

“While we have been very diligent in taking health and safety measures, Acadia University is not immune to COVID-19,” the statement reads.

The positive case is related to travel, the university said, and the student has been self-isolating in a university residence.

Nova Scotia’s coronavirus restrictions require anyone arriving in the province to self-isolate for 14 days to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Only travellers arriving from Newfoundland and Labrador and P.E.I. are exempt from the self-isolation requirements.

The student is asymptomatic, Acadia confirmed, and Nova Scotia health officials have been notified and are monitoring the system.

Contact tracing is underway, and the province will notify close contacts.

This development is a reminder that COVID-19 continues to impact our daily lives. The onus is on each of us to do what we can to protect ourselves and others,” the press release by Acadia University reads.

“Please stay safe and healthy, and follow the best practices that health experts continue to stress during the pandemic.”