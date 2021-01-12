Nova Scotia Health issues potential COVID-19 exposure warnings for 2 locations in Truro

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia public health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for two locations in Truro, N.S.

They are asking anyone who visited the two locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. The locations are:

Foodland at 241 Pictou Rd., in Truro on Jan. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Sobeys at 68 Robie St., in Truro on Jan. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

fever

cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath

