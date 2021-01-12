Menu

Health

Nova Scotia Health issues potential COVID-19 exposure warnings for 2 locations in Truro

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Global News Morning Halifax: January 12' Global News Morning Halifax: January 12
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global Halifax.

Nova Scotia public health has issued potential COVID-19 exposure notifications for two locations in Truro, N.S.

They are asking anyone who visited the two locations on the specified date and time to immediately self isolate and contact 811 or go to the province’s COVID-19 self-assessment page to arrange for COVID-19 testing, regardless of whether they have COVID-19 symptoms. The locations are:

  • Foodland at 241 Pictou Rd., in Truro on Jan. 2 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Sobeys at 68 Robie St., in Truro on Jan. 4 between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Read more: All the potential COVID-19 exposure sites in Nova Scotia over the past 14 days

Individuals who have symptoms are required to self-isolate while awaiting results. Individuals who do not have symptoms do not need to self-isolate while awaiting results.

Nova Scotia recommends visiting the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

Trending Stories
  • fever
  • cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • sore throat
  • runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
Click to play video 'Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine' Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Nova ScotiaNova Scotia Health AuthoritytruroCoronavirus Nova ScotiaNova Scotia health811exposure notificationCOVID-19 Exposure Notification
