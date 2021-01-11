226 new coronavirus cases, 2 additional deaths reported in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit has reported 226 new novel coronavirus cases and two additional deaths since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 4,309, including 73 deaths.

There has also been a total of more than 7,900 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, mainly to health-care workers in local hospitals, long-term care and retirement homes. This includes more than 2,400 doses that were administered between Friday and Sunday.

Of the new COVID-19 cases, 68 are in Barrie, while 44 are in Bradford, 25 are in New Tecumseth, 15 are in Wasaga Beach, 11 are in Innisfil and 11 are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Essa, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Tay and Tiny townships.

Thirty-eight of the new cases are the result of institutional outbreaks, while 30 are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. Ten of the new cases are community-acquired, while three are related to congregate setting outbreaks and one is connected to a workplace outbreak.

The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are all still under investigation.

Of the region’s total 4,309 COVID-19 cases, 68 per cent — or 2,942 — have recovered, while 35 people are in hospital

The current COVID-19 outbreaks in Simcoe Muskoka are at:

Georgian Bay General Hospital (2 North Unit)

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (Integrated Stoke and Rehabilitation Unit)

Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care (Awenda A and B units)

Trillium Manor in Orillia

Revera Sara Vista in Elmvale

Georgian Manor in Penetanguishene

Simcoe Manor in Beeton

Grove Park Home in Barrie

The Pines Long-Term Care Residence in Bracebridge

Roberta Place in Barrie

Lakeside Retirement in Innisfil

Woods Park Care Centre in Barrie

Villa Retirement Lodge in Midland

Wasaga Beach child care centre

On Monday, Ontario reported 3,338 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 219,120, including 5,012 deaths.

