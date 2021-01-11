7-day average, coronavirus hospitalizations hit new highs as Sask. adds 8 deaths

New highs were set in Saskatchewan for coronavirus-related hospitalizations and its seven-day average of daily cases as eight more people died.

There have been 199 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

Half of the recently deceased were in the 80-plus age group and were reported in the far north west, north west, central east and south east zones, according to a press release.

Two other deaths reported in their 60s were in Regina and south central. Another was in their 50s and in north central while the last was in their 30s and also in Regina, according to a press release.

Health officials said there were 412 new cases in Monday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 18,522 since the first case was reported in March.

Story continues below advertisement

The new seven-day average of daily cases is up to 307. This is the highest average reported to date in Saskatchewan.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the Saskatoon zone with 142, while there are 102 in north west, 95 in north central, 88 in Regina, 80 in far north east, 48 in north east, 47 in south east, 33 in far north west, 23 in central east, 12 in south central, nine in far north central, four in central west as well as one in south west. Residence information is still pending for 35 new infections.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

In Saskatchewan, 197 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 166 are receiving inpatient care and 31 are in intensive care. This is the most coronavirus-related hospitalizations to date in the province.

Read more: Municipalities of Saskatchewan president caught travelling to Hawaii

There are currently 3,735 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

Officials said 162 more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 14,588.

According to the press release, 2,611 COVID-19 tests were performed on Jan. 10 in Saskatchewan. To date, 454,050 tests have been carried out in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

A total of 8,948 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan as of Monday, provincial government officials said. They noted some vaccinations taking place Jan. 10 in the province’s north may not have been reported yet.

2:24 Canadian vaccine maker pioneers new technology using plants Canadian vaccine maker pioneers new technology using plants

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.