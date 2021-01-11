Menu

Crime

Toronto daycare worker charged in alleged sex assaults on child

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 11, 2021 2:17 pm
Forty-five-year-old Ta-Hath Martin.
Forty-five-year-old Ta-Hath Martin. Handout / Toronto Police

A Toronto early childhood educator has been charged in the alleged sexual assault of a child in his care.

Police say the accused worked at NYAD – Not Your Average Daycare in the city’s east end when the alleged offences took place.

They allege the man repeatedly sexually assaulted a child under 16 between April 12 and Dec. 18, 2018.

Read more: 3 men sought after 79-year-old man pushed off Toronto streetcar and robbed: police

Ta-Hath Martin, 45, was arrested and charged last Monday with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He’s due in court March 5.

Police say he has worked at several of the daycare’s locations since 2003 and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
