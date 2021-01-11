Menu

Crime

Suspects sought after 79-year-old man pushed off Toronto streetcar and robbed: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 12:07 pm
Police released security images of three men on Monday.
Police released security images of three men on Monday. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they’re searching for three suspects after a 79-year-old man using a walker was pushed off a streetcar and robbed.

In a news release issued Monday, police said officers were called about a robbery at St. Clair subway station around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Police said it’s reported that three men got onto a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue at Spadina Road.

Read more: Man charged after multiple people reportedly hit with hammer at Toronto subway station

A few stops later, a 79-year-old man got onto the streetcar and later began to get off at St. Clair station, officers said.

As the man, who was using a walker, exited the streetcar, one of three suspects pushed him onto the pavement and he was robbed, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers released security images of three men in the hope that someone will be able to assist in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Security image released by police.
Security image released by police. Handout / Toronto Police
Security image released by police.
Security image released by police. Handout / Toronto Police
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoRobberyToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto robberySt Clair subway station
