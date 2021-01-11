Suspects sought after 79-year-old man pushed off Toronto streetcar and robbed: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they’re searching for three suspects after a 79-year-old man using a walker was pushed off a streetcar and robbed.

In a news release issued Monday, police said officers were called about a robbery at St. Clair subway station around 6:45 p.m. on Jan. 5.

Police said it’s reported that three men got onto a streetcar on St. Clair Avenue at Spadina Road.

A few stops later, a 79-year-old man got onto the streetcar and later began to get off at St. Clair station, officers said.

As the man, who was using a walker, exited the streetcar, one of three suspects pushed him onto the pavement and he was robbed, police said.

Officers released security images of three men in the hope that someone will be able to assist in identifying them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Security image released by police. Handout / Toronto Police

