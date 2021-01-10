Man charged after multiple people reportedly hit with hammer at Toronto subway station

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man has been charged after multiple people were reportedly struck with a hammer at a Toronto subway station on Saturday.

Police said they were called to a subway platform at Bloor Station at 8:44 p.m.

Officers said there were reports of a man armed with a hammer who hit multiple people.

A police spokesperson told Global News there were four victims, all of whom had non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson said it’s believed the suspect attacked people at random. Further details regarding the suspect were not immediately provided.

More information is expected to be released by police later on Sunday.

UNKNOWN TROUBLE:

Bloor Subway Station

– Officers have searched the area

– Suspect located

– Arrested and now in custody

– Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) January 10, 2021