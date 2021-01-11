Guelph reports 118 new COVID-19 cases from the weekend, active cases at 256

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 118 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the city’s total case count to 1,687.

Monday’s data encompasses the entire weekend as active cases increased by 26 from Friday to 256, while another 92 people have recovered, bringing total resolved cases to 1,414.

Three people are in the hospital being treated for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Guelph’s death toll of 17 did not change over the weekend after three deaths related to COVID-19 were reported last week.

In one month, Guelph has reported over 1,000 new cases and five deaths, while 738 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, raising its total case count to 684 during the pandemic.

Active cases increased by five from Friday to 90 on Monday. The active case count includes two people in the hospital, which didn’t change over the weekend.

The Township of Wellington North is being hit hardest by the coronavirus. There are 38 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Another 41 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 587.

Wellington County’s death toll of seven did not change over the weekend after a death was reported on Friday.

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are 11 active COVID-19 outbreaks across Guelph and Wellington County, with the latest being a second outbreak declared at The Elliott Community’s long-term care home.

It was declared on Friday after two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

An outbreak was declared on Dec. 20 in The Elliott’s retirement home, where eight cases and one death have been confirmed.

The most serious outbreak at Caressant Care in Arthur continues to grow, with 53 confirmed cases and two deaths associated with its long-term care and retirement home.

An outbreak at Eden House long-term care was declared over on Friday.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health began its vaccination program on Jan. 6 and as of Friday afternoon, 473 vaccinations had been administered in the region.

Medical officer of health Nicola Mercer said that starting this week, public health hopes to administer 500 vaccines per day at its facility in Guelph.

Almost 2,000 more Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered this some time week along with 3,000 Moderna vaccines that will be sent to retirement homes and long-term care.

