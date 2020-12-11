Guelph adds 31 new COVID-19 cases, active cases increase 140

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising the city’s total case count to 828 during the pandemic.

The city has already reported 207 cases in December, which is more cases than in the entire month of November, when 186 cases were confirmed.

Active cases increased to 140, up by eight from the previous day.

There are nine people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, which is two more than the previous day.

Another 23 people have recovered in the last day, bringing the city’s total resolved case count to 676.

Guelph’s death toll of 12 remains unchanged.

Along with 207 new cases since Dec. 1, Guelph reported its first fatal case since June and hospitalizations have gone from a single patient to nine.

Guelph’s medical officer of health asked the province to move the city, along with Wellington and Dufferin counties, into the red level of the province’s COVID-19 Response Framework.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, raising its total case count to 399.

Active cases increased to 30, up by five from the previous day. The active cases include two people in hospital.

Five more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 364.

Its death toll of five has not changed since Nov. 26.

COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care

No new COVID-19 outbreaks linked to long-term care and retirement homes have been declared in the last day.

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Monday in the long-term care units of Guelph’s St. Joseph’s Health Centre where two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chartwell Wellington Park Retirement Residence in Guelph also declared an outbreak on Monday, with one staff member contracting the disease.

An outbreak at Stone Lodge Retirement Home in Guelph was declared over last week but then reopened on Monday after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

An outbreak that was declared on Dec. 2 at Caressant Care in Harriston continues.

COVID-19 in schools

A COVID-19 outbreak declared on Dec. 4 at Centennial Collegiate Vocational Institute continues after three students tested positive for the novel coronavirus and two classes were closed.

Bishop Macdonell Catholic High School is reporting two cases and two closed classes. Two cases have also been confirmed at Erin District High School but outbreaks have not been declared, either.

Six other schools in Guelph and Wellington County are reporting a case each.

All schools remain open to students and staff.

Two active cases have been connected to the University of Guelph, but the risk is considered low, according to public health officials.

