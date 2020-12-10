Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Economy

Municipalities facing billions in COVID-19 costs in 2021, Ontario fiscal watchdog says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2020 9:57 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario finance minister discusses funding for businesses amid Toronto, Peel lockdown' Coronavirus: Ontario finance minister discusses funding for businesses amid Toronto, Peel lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario finance minister discusses funding for businesses amid Toronto, Peel lockdown – Nov 20, 2020

Ontario’s fiscal watchdog says municipalities are facing billions in COVID-19-related expenses in 2021.

The Financial Accountability Officer makes those findings in a report released today.

He says if no further federal or provincial funding is provided, municipalities may have to raise taxes, cut services, or implement other cost-mitigation measures.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario’s unspent pandemic reserves grew to $12 billion by end of September: FAO

The FAO says the COVID-19 pandemic will cost municipalities $6.8 billion over two years.

He says most of the $4 billion in pandemic expenses accrued in 2020 are covered by funding provided by the federal and provincial governments.

But his report says more than $2.4 billion in pandemic expenses remain outstanding for 2021.

Advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario governmentTaxesFAOFinancial Accountability OfficerOntario MunicipalitiesCOVID-19 CostsCOVID-19 expensesCOVID-19 pandemic costsontario cities
Flyers
More weekly flyers