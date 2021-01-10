Kingston sees first COVID-19-related death

Send this page to someone via email

KFL&A Public Health says the Kingston region has seen its first death related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a release sent out Sunday, a man in his 80s died from the virus on Jan. 9 while in hospital.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who died today,” Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region said.

“This reinforces the reality of COVID-19 in our community and I urge individuals to do everything they can to prevent its spread, recognizing that many are at higher risk from the virus,” he continued.

The region currently has 53 active cases. According to the health unit, cases have been rising steadily since the holiday season.

The health unit is also urging locals to get tested if they develop symptoms, or if they have been in close contact with any positive cases.

“In these stressful times, it is important that we remember that we are all in this together. We all have a role to play to protect others and to decrease the impact of COVID-19 on our health care system,” the health unit said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the region has seen 626 cases, 573 of which have resolved. As of Sunday, the Kingston region’s death toll stands at 1.

