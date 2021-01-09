COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in Saskatchewan, 332 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Seven more people have died from coronavirus, provided in Saskatchewan’s daily COVID-19 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan also reported 332 new cases bringing the provincial total to 17,803.

Four of the seven deaths were recorded in the north central part of the province with one being in the 70-79 age group while the remaining three were 80 years of age or older.

Two deaths were in the Regina zone. One of which fell in the age group of 60-69 and the other person who died was 80 years old or older.

One death was recorded in the south east part of the province and in-between the ages of 50-59.

Here is the breakdown of where the new cases are located:

nine in far north west

eight in far north central

17 in far north east

44 in north west

18 in north central

30 in north east

74 in Saskatoon

two in central west

14 in central east

57 in Regina

eight in south central

32 in south east

19 new cases have pending residence information.

179 people are currently in hospital dealing with COVID-19 while 14,426 people have recovered from the virus. 3,186 cases are considered active.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 289.

As of Saturday, the province has administered 6,964 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

