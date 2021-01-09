Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in Saskatchewan, 332 new cases

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Seven Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The province also announced 332 new cases on Saturday.
Seven Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The province also announced 332 new cases on Saturday. File / Getty Images

Seven more people have died from coronavirus, provided in Saskatchewan’s daily COVID-19 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan also reported 332 new cases bringing the provincial total to 17,803.

Read more: Saskatchewan health minister stands by comments on second round of COVID-19 vaccine

Four of the seven deaths were recorded in the north central part of the province with one being in the 70-79 age group while the remaining three were 80 years of age or older.

Two deaths were in the Regina zone. One of which fell in the age group of 60-69 and the other person who died was 80 years old or older.

Read more: Saskatchewan no longer holding back coronavirus vaccine doses

Story continues below advertisement

One death was recorded in the south east part of the province and in-between the ages of 50-59.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Here is the breakdown of where the new cases are located:

  • nine in far north west
  • eight in far north central
  • 17 in far north east
  • 44 in north west
  • 18 in north central
  • 30 in north east
  • 74 in Saskatoon
  • two in central west
  • 14 in central east
  • 57 in Regina
  • eight in south central
  • 32 in south east
  • 19 new cases have pending residence information.
Trending Stories

179 people are currently in hospital dealing with COVID-19 while 14,426 people have recovered from the virus. 3,186 cases are considered active.

Read more: Canada begins vaccinating inmates in federal prisons with no active coronavirus cases

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 289.

As of Saturday, the province has administered 6,964 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan no longer holding back coronavirus vaccine doses' Saskatchewan no longer holding back coronavirus vaccine doses
Saskatchewan no longer holding back coronavirus vaccine doses
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Saskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan Governmentsaskatoon coronavirusregina COVID-19VaccinesSask COVID-19sask coronavirusSaskatcehwan COVID-19
Flyers
More weekly flyers