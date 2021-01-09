COVID-19 claims 7 more lives in Saskatchewan, 332 new cases

Seven more people have died from coronavirus, provided in Saskatchewan’s daily COVID-19 on Saturday.
Saskatchewan also reported 332 new cases bringing the provincial total to 17,803.
Four of the seven deaths were recorded in the north central part of the province with one being in the 70-79 age group while the remaining three were 80 years of age or older.
Two deaths were in the Regina zone. One of which fell in the age group of 60-69 and the other person who died was 80 years old or older.
One death was recorded in the south east part of the province and in-between the ages of 50-59.
Here is the breakdown of where the new cases are located:
- nine in far north west
- eight in far north central
- 17 in far north east
- 44 in north west
- 18 in north central
- 30 in north east
- 74 in Saskatoon
- two in central west
- 14 in central east
- 57 in Regina
- eight in south central
- 32 in south east
- 19 new cases have pending residence information.
179 people are currently in hospital dealing with COVID-19 while 14,426 people have recovered from the virus. 3,186 cases are considered active.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 289.
As of Saturday, the province has administered 6,964 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
