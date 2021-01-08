Guelph area paramedic tests positive for coronavirus, 2 others self-isolating

A member with the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The city made the announcement on Friday afternoon and said the paramedic became infected with COVID-19 while caring for a patient.
“The paramedic is suffering mild symptoms and we hope they recover quickly,” says Stephen Dewar, Chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service.
“We’re grateful to have had so few cases so far. I’m proud of the team for being well-prepared and diligent with their personal protective equipment. They’re taking good care of themselves, each other and our community.”
Two other paramedics who were in close contact are self-isolating and awaiting test results.
This is the fourth member of the service to catch the virus. The other three have already returned to work.
The city said there is no expected impact on response times or emergency services.
Replacement paramedics are filling scheduled shifts while all ambulances are staffed and continue responding to emergency calls.
News of an infected paramedic came on the same day a local paramedic was also given a COVID-19 vaccination.
The service tweeted a photo of the shot being administered.
The Ontario government announced in late December that paramedics would be included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in OntarioView link »
