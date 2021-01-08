Guelph area paramedic tests positive for coronavirus, 2 others self-isolating

Send this page to someone via email

A member with the Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The city made the announcement on Friday afternoon and said the paramedic became infected with COVID-19 while caring for a patient.

“The paramedic is suffering mild symptoms and we hope they recover quickly,” says Stephen Dewar, Chief of Guelph-Wellington Paramedic Service.

“We’re grateful to have had so few cases so far. I’m proud of the team for being well-prepared and diligent with their personal protective equipment. They’re taking good care of themselves, each other and our community.”

Two other paramedics who were in close contact are self-isolating and awaiting test results.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the fourth member of the service to catch the virus. The other three have already returned to work.

1:34 Coronavirus: Ford asks Health Canada to approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus: Ford asks Health Canada to approve AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The city said there is no expected impact on response times or emergency services.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Replacement paramedics are filling scheduled shifts while all ambulances are staffed and continue responding to emergency calls.

News of an infected paramedic came on the same day a local paramedic was also given a COVID-19 vaccination.

The service tweeted a photo of the shot being administered.

The Ontario government announced in late December that paramedics would be included in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Ontario

Story continues below advertisement

Another big moment! The first vaccine given to a paramedic in WDG. Thank you for all you do! https://t.co/mvi4SODlpP — WDG Public Health (@WDGPublicHealth) January 8, 2021