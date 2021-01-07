Coronavirus: 5th COVID-19 case connected to Guelph police outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

A fifth member of the Guelph Police Service has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Monday.

In a statement on Thursday, police said they learned of the newest case on Tuesday.

However, police haven’t said if any the confirmed cases are uniformed officers or civilian employees.

A number of additional members have been identified as “high-risk contacts” and are currently self-isolating but it’s not known how many are off the job.

Chief Gord Cobey said on Monday that the outbreak will not impact service as contingency plans were already in place if COVID-19 was among the ranks.

“We are incredibly proud of our members, and their families, as we continue to navigate the unprecedented challenges of the current pandemic,” Cobey said.

Guelph’s health unit says members of the public do not need to take any action unless they are contacted.

Police headquarters has been closed to the public since the pandemic began.