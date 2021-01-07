Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 5th COVID-19 case connected to Guelph police outbreak

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 7, 2021 5:17 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario reports highest number of new cases, deaths since pandemic began' Coronavirus: Ontario reports highest number of new cases, deaths since pandemic began
WATCH: Ontario chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Thursday said the province had reported its highest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases at 3,519 and the highest number of new deaths recorded at 89 since the pandemic began.

A fifth member of the Guelph Police Service has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Monday.

In a statement on Thursday, police said they learned of the newest case on Tuesday.

Read more: 6 Waterloo Regional Police officers, 5 support staff have tested positive for COVID-19

However, police haven’t said if any the confirmed cases are uniformed officers or civilian employees.

A number of additional members have been identified as “high-risk contacts” and are currently self-isolating but it’s not known how many are off the job.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Chief Gord Cobey said on Monday that the outbreak will not impact service as contingency plans were already in place if COVID-19 was among the ranks.

“We are incredibly proud of our members, and their families, as we continue to navigate the unprecedented challenges of the current pandemic,” Cobey said.

Read more: Guelph's medical officer of health extends online learning until Jan. 24

Guelph’s health unit says members of the public do not need to take any action unless they are contacted.

Police headquarters has been closed to the public since the pandemic began.

