3 charged with manslaughter in death of 14-year-old boy in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing manslaughter charges in the death of a 14-year-old boy last month in Saskatoon.

The boy died following an altercation at a home in Pleasant Hill on Dec. 7.

Saskatoon police said a physical confrontation happened after several people tried to force their way into the home.

The boy suffered serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at hospital. Police have not released the nature of his injuries or his name.

On Thursday, police said three people have been charged with manslaughter in the boy’s death.

Two of the accused, aged 17 and 18, are in custody. Both are also facing robbery and break and enter charges.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they are searching for the third suspect.

Paul Joseph Nicotine, 26, is described as six feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police said he has a number of tattoos, with the most prominent being large wings and a cross on his neck, a teardrop below his left eye and the word “priceless” above his right eyebrow.

He is facing charges of manslaughter, robbery and break and enter.

Police are asking anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nicotine to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.