Boy dead after altercation at Saskatoon home

Saskatoon police say a 14-year-old-boy is dead after an alleged altercation at a home in Pleasant Hill.

According to police, several people entered the home in the 400 block of Avenue R South just after 7:30 p.m. Monday without the permission of the resident.

The 14-year-old boy suffered serious, life-threatening injuries in the altercation, police said.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name and the nature of his injuries have not been released by police.

The investigation continues and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

