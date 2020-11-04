Prince Albert, Sask. police charge 2 more men in death of Dylan Chretien

Send this page to someone via email

A lengthy homicide investigation by police in Prince Albert, Sask., has resulted in two more men being charged in the death of Dylan Chretien.

On Wednesday, police said two men have been charged with accessory to murder after the fact in Chretien’s death.

Read more: Suspect in death of Dylan Chretien makes first appearance on murder charge

Brandon Daniels, 25, appeared in court on Tuesday and Max Moostoos, 28, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Chretien, 30, lived in Lloydminster and drove a friend to Prince Albert before he vanished.

He was last seen in the city on Oct. 27, 2019, and his truck, a blue Toyota Tundra, was found abandoned in the Nordale area five days later.

Story continues below advertisement

Chretien’s remains were found outside the city on Dec. 4.

Read more: Prince Albert police lay murder charge in death of Dylan Chretien

Police said at the time his death was the result of foul play, but have not released a cause of death.

Brandon Smith, 33, was arrested on June 10 and charged with second-degree murder.

The relationship — if any — between Smith and Chretien is not clear.

Smith, who was living in Prince Albert when he was arrested, has a number of other outstanding charges. He was on remand at the time of his arrest.

— With files from The Canadian Press

1:32 Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020 Arrest made after Saskatoon’s 10th homicide of 2020