Crime

Prince Albert police lay murder charge laid in death of Dylan Chretien

By David Giles Global News
Posted June 10, 2020 5:21 pm
Updated June 10, 2020 6:26 pm
Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police
Prince Albert police say a 33-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in Dylan Chretien’s death. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

A murder charge has been laid by Prince Albert, Sask., police in the 2019 death of Dylan Chretien.

Chretien, 30, was last seen in Prince Albert on Oct. 27, 2019.

READ MORE: Dylan Chretien’s death result of foul play: Prince Albert police

His truck was found abandoned five days later in the Nordale area, police said.

Human remains found outside the city on Dec. 4 were identified as Chretien’s.

Police have not released a cause of death, but said Chretien’s death was a homicide.

READ MORE: Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators had previously said the investigation into his disappearance turned up evidence that led them to suspect foul play.

Police said Wednesday a 33-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in Chretien’s death.

He was charged while on remand awaiting disposition on an unrelated matter and will appear in provincial court by video on Thursday.

Prince Albert police said the case remains under investigation.

First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
