Prince Albert police lay murder charge laid in death of Dylan Chretien

A murder charge has been laid by Prince Albert, Sask., police in the 2019 death of Dylan Chretien.

Chretien, 30, was last seen in Prince Albert on Oct. 27, 2019.

His truck was found abandoned five days later in the Nordale area, police said.

Human remains found outside the city on Dec. 4 were identified as Chretien’s.

Police have not released a cause of death, but said Chretien’s death was a homicide.

Investigators had previously said the investigation into his disappearance turned up evidence that led them to suspect foul play.

Police said Wednesday a 33-year-old man is charged with second-degree murder in Chretien’s death.

He was charged while on remand awaiting disposition on an unrelated matter and will appear in provincial court by video on Thursday.

Prince Albert police said the case remains under investigation.

