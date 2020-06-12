Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect in death of Dylan Chretien makes first appearance on murder charge

By Nigel Maxwell The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2020 10:11 am
Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police
Dylan Chretien was last seen in Prince Albert on Oct. 27, 2019, and his remains were discovered just outside the city on Dec. 4. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

A suspect in the death of a man whose remains were found in Saskatchewan five weeks after he disappeared has made his first court appearance.

Brandon Smith, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Prince Albert police lay murder charge in death of Dylan Chretien

He appeared by phone from a police cellblock when his case was discussed Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Dylan Chretien, who was 30, was last seen in Prince Albert on Oct. 27, 2019, and his remains were discovered just outside the city on Dec. 4.

The relationship — if any — between the accused and the victim is not clear.

Story continues below advertisement

Chretien’s mother said in a past interview that she had learned her son, who lived in Lloydminster on the Saskatchewan-Alberta boundary, drove a friend to Prince Albert before he vanished.

Chretien’s abandoned truck was found near the city five days after his remains were found.

READ MORE: Dylan Chretien’s death result of foul play: Prince Albert police

Brenda Chretien said news of an arrest in her son’s case has relieved her.

“I’m glad that there is some progress with the arrest of someone,” she said. “But this is a long process and unfortunately can take years to settle.”

She said she is frustrated she cannot personally attend court hearings due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Smith, who was living in Prince Albert when he was arrested, has a number of other outstanding charges. He was on remand at the time of his arrest.

Provincial court Judge Steven Schiefner did not discuss details of the other charges Thursday, but said they date back to last October.

Smith was to be transferred to the Prince Albert Correctional Centre. His next court appearance is set for June 23.

Story continues below advertisement
First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
First-degree murder charges laid in Prince Albert, Sask. triple homicide
Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
HomicidePrince AlbertSecond Degree MurderPrince Albert PolicePrince Albert SaskatchewanPrince Albert Police ServicePrince Albert HomicidePrince Albert crimeNordaleDylan Chretien
Flyers
More weekly flyers