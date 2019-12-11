Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Dylan Chretien’s death result of foul play: Prince Albert police

By David Giles Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 10:59 am
Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police
Prince Albert police said Dylan Chretien, last seen in the northern Saskatchewan city on Oct. 27, died as the result of foul play. Prince Albert Police Service / Supplied

Human remains found outside of Prince Albert, Sask., on Dec. 4 are those of a missing man, police said Wednesday.

Dylan Chretien, 30, was last seen in the city on Oct. 27.

Related News

READ MORE: RCMP investigating discovery of human remains near Prince Albert, Sask.

His truck, a blue Toyota Tundra, was found abandoned in the Nordale area on Nov. 1.

Police said Chretien’s death was the result of foul play, but are not releasing a cause of death.

READ MORE: Foul play suspected in disappearance of man in Prince Albert, Sask.: police

Investigators previously said the investigation into his disappearance turned up evidence that led them to suspect foul play.

No other details are being released by police as they continue to investigate.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of the year: police
Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of the year: police
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicidemissing personPrince AlbertMissing ManPrince Albert PolicePrince Albert SaskatchewanPrince Albert Police ServicePrince Albert HomicidePrince Albert crimeNordaleDylan Chretien
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.