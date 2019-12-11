Dylan Chretien’s death result of foul play: Prince Albert police

Send this page to someone via email

Human remains found outside of Prince Albert, Sask., on Dec. 4 are those of a missing man, police said Wednesday.

Dylan Chretien, 30, was last seen in the city on Oct. 27.

His truck, a blue Toyota Tundra, was found abandoned in the Nordale area on Nov. 1.

Police said Chretien’s death was the result of foul play, but are not releasing a cause of death.

Investigators previously said the investigation into his disappearance turned up evidence that led them to suspect foul play.

No other details are being released by police as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

