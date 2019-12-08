Family of Saskatoon’s 16th homicide victim ID’s him as Winston Littlecrow

Send this page to someone via email

Members of Winston Littlecrow’s family confirmed to Global News that he was the man killed early Saturday morning in the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

“He should have stayed home,” his aunt Iris Littlecrow said.

Winston Littlecrow was 35-years-old and the father of five. He was originally from Whitecap Dakota First Nation, about 20 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

Officers responded to calls of gunfire in the 200 block of Avenue X South shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, police said. Littlecrow was shot and taken to hospital by paramedics, where he later died.

Joseph Littlecrow was Winston’s cousin but said he was more like a brother.

“He (was) a family man. He’d give the shirt off his back for you, if that’s what you needed,” Joseph said.

“It was always family first with Winnie and losing him is going to be one of the biggest blows to our family.”

Joseph said he didn’t know the circumstances of Winston’s death.

He said Winston was a former gang member but didn’t have any current affiliation.

“We’re just trying to go off of the memories, just to get through today. It’s going to be so hard to wake up tomorrow and finally realize he’s not there,” Joseph said.

Joseph said the family was waiting to hear from the police and coroner’s office before planning a funeral.