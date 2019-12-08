Menu

Canada

Family of Saskatoon’s 16th homicide victim ID’s him as Winston Littlecrow

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 4:18 pm
Winston Littlecrow was the victim of the 16th homicide in Saskatoon in 2019, his family says. .
Winston Littlecrow was the victim of the 16th homicide in Saskatoon in 2019, his family says. . Felicia Tipiskoweesic / Global News

Members of Winston Littlecrow’s family confirmed to Global News that he was the man killed early Saturday morning in the city’s 16th homicide of the year.

“He should have stayed home,” his aunt Iris Littlecrow said.

Winston Littlecrow was 35-years-old and the father of five. He was originally from Whitecap Dakota First Nation, about 20 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

READ MORE: Man killed in Saskatoon’s 16th homicide of the year: police

Officers responded to calls of gunfire in the 200 block of Avenue X South shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday morning, police said. Littlecrow was shot and taken to hospital by paramedics, where he later died.

Joseph Littlecrow was Winston’s cousin but said he was more like a brother.

“He (was) a family man. He’d give the shirt off his back for you, if that’s what you needed,” Joseph said.

“It was always family first with Winnie and losing him is going to be one of the biggest blows to our family.”

READ MORE: Third teen charged in Saskatoon’s 15th homicide of 2019

Joseph said he didn’t know the circumstances of Winston’s death.

He said Winston was a former gang member but didn’t have any current affiliation.

“We’re just trying to go off of the memories, just to get through today. It’s going to be so hard to wake up tomorrow and finally realize he’s not there,” Joseph said.

Joseph said the family was waiting to hear from the police and coroner’s office before planning a funeral.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide Saskatoon Saskatoon Homicide Whitecap Dakota First Nation Homicide victim 16th Homicide Littlecrow Winston Littlecrow
