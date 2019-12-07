RCMP investigating discovery of human remains near Prince Albert

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP have found human remains outside Prince Albert, Sask.

The remains were found on Wednesday afternoon while officers were conducting a ground search, a newly-released police statement said.

No information as to the purpose of the ground search, or the condition of the remains, was given.

The RCMP said an autopsy will take place next week to determine the identity of the deceased person and the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

