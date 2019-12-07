Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

RCMP investigating discovery of human remains near Prince Albert

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 11:31 am
Saskatchewan RCMP found human remains near Prince Albert.
Saskatchewan RCMP found human remains near Prince Albert. Files / Global News

The RCMP have found human remains outside Prince Albert, Sask.

The remains were found on Wednesday afternoon while officers were conducting a ground search, a newly-released police statement said.

READ MORE: Man suffers head injury in chase with Saskatchewan RCMP

No information as to the purpose of the ground search, or the condition of the remains, was given.

The RCMP said an autopsy will take place next week to determine the identity of the deceased person and the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Missing Calgary man’s remains identified after 4 years, homicide investigating
Missing Calgary man’s remains identified after 4 years, homicide investigating
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPPrince AlbertHuman RemainsSaskatoonhuman remains foundHuman Remains Prince AlbertPA RCMPSk RCMP
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.