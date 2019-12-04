Man suffers head injury in chase with Saskatchewan RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Kamsack RCMP said a man suffered a head injury while being chased by officers on a Saskatchewan First Nation.

Officers were called to a home on the Cote First Nation on Nov. 28 for a report a woman was being held against her will, police said.

Contact was made by the officers with the woman through an open window and they were then let into the home.

Officers said when they entered, they spotted a man leaving through an open window. He was known to police and was wanted on several charges, RCMP said.

When he was told he was under arrest, police said the man ran away and led officers on a foot chase.

Story continues below advertisement

It ended when one officer caught him and they both fell to the ground, according to the police report.

The ground was icy and slippery and the suspect injured his head, police said.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

READ MORE: Teenage boy charged after reported stolen truck crashes in Saskatoon

The 34-year-old man, who has not been named by police, is charged with resisting arrest.

The RCMP said it made a request on Friday for the Ministry of Justice to appoint an independent observer.

The force has asked the Estevan Police Service to conduct an external investigation into the events leading up to the arrest.

The Cote First Nation is roughly 355 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

3:58 Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper discusses policing in Saskatoon Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper discusses policing in Saskatoon