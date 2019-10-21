Man seriously injured in Prince Albert, Sask. shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Prince Albert, Sask., officials say.

Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening outside a home in the 1700-block of 17th Street West.

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. There is no word on his current condition.

A vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting was located a short time later, police said.

Prince Albert police said a chase then took place in the city, which continued out of the city southbound onto Highway 11.

READ MORE: Saskatoon police arrest two for gun use

Rosthern RCMP and the Saskatoon police air support unit were also involved in the chase, which ended near Duck Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

A police dog helped officers arrest two women and a man.

Police said charges are pending as they continue to investigate.

4:13 Saskatoon police commission engages stakeholders in community meeting Saskatoon police commission engages stakeholders in community meeting