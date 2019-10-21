Man seriously injured in Prince Albert, Sask. shooting

A man is in serious condition after a shooting in Prince Albert, Sask., officials say.
Police said the shooting happened Sunday evening outside a home in the 1700-block of 17th Street West.
A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, police said. There is no word on his current condition.
A vehicle thought to be involved in the shooting was located a short time later, police said.
Prince Albert police said a chase then took place in the city, which continued out of the city southbound onto Highway 11.
Rosthern RCMP and the Saskatoon police air support unit were also involved in the chase, which ended near Duck Lake.
A police dog helped officers arrest two women and a man.
Police said charges are pending as they continue to investigate.
