Only 70 per cent of Manitobans expected to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this year

Only about two-thirds of Manitoba’s population is likely to be fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus in 2021, according to projections by the provincial government.

In a rollout plan published Wednesday, the government projects about 70 per cent of Manitobans will be eligible for the vaccine, based on anticipated supply.

The bottom chart shows that up to 80,000 doses monthly will likely be available into the summer months, then will taper off.

The chart also shows planned supersites at the RBC Convention Centre, at the Keystone Centre in Brandon, and a site in Thompson.

A total of 98,400 doses are planned to be distributed by the end of February, or about 48,000 people.

Those numbers could change, however.

1:47 Manitoba says all personal care home residents will be vaccinated for COVID-19 by March Manitoba says all personal care home residents will be vaccinated for COVID-19 by March

“Based on current projections for vaccine deliveries, the first two charts outline Manitoba’s immunization plan for the Pfizer vaccine from January to March 2021,” reads the plan.

“These may be adjusted as additional priority populations are identified, based on the site(s) that may be most effective at providing immunization.”

The projections are based only on the current availability of the Pfizer vaccinations. There is no data for the Moderna vaccine for January or February.