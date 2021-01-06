COVID-19 case confirmed at Bessborough School in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

Bessborough School in Moncton sent a memo to parents on Wednesday night that the school will be closed the following day after a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

“We are working with Public Health officials to identify any students and personnel who may have been in contact with the case,” read the email on behalf of Pamela Wilson, acting superintendent for the Anglophone East School District.

The kindergarten to Grade 8 school will be closed on Thursday, Jan. 7, for Public Health to complete contact tracing. Those who may have been a close contact of the case will be contacted by Public Health, the memo read.

“If you have not been contacted by Public Health please return to school once the school reopens.”

We have been informed by Public Health of a positive case of COVID-19 at Bessborough School. Bessborough will be closed tomorrow, January 7th, so that Public Health can complete their contact tracing. Below is the message that was sent home to the school community this evening. pic.twitter.com/9GesvMd68X — AnglophoneEast (@AnglophoneEast) January 7, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Wilson said in the memo she knows parents will be anxious about a positive case at the school. However, she said it’s important to protect the privacy of the individual who tested positive and those who are at risk.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“We encourage you to take this opportunity to remind your students to be respectful and kind to one another inside and outside of the classroom. Everyone is entitled to a positive learning environment,” the memo read.

1:04 New Brunswick reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in record single-day spike New Brunswick reports 31 new COVID-19 cases in record single-day spike