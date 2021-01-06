B.C. reports 625 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

British Columbia health officials reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, officials said it brought the province’s death toll to 962 people.

Most of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (305) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (178).

4:06 Online initiative encourages the public to share information about possible COVID exposures Online initiative encourages the public to share information about possible COVID exposures

There were 28 cases in the Island Health region, 71 in the Interior Health region and 43 in the Northern Health region.

Story continues below advertisement

There were 6,343 active cases in the province, while an additional 8,719 people were in isolation due to exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials reported 381 people in hospital, 78 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

There were two new health-care outbreaks, one at Chilliwack General Hospital and one at the Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver.

About 85 per cent of B.C.’s 54,826 cases have recovered.

3:55 B.C. gov’t criticized for lack of LTC info, Dix provides surgical renewal plan B.C. gov’t criticized for lack of LTC info, Dix provides surgical renewal plan