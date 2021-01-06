Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports 625 new cases of COVID-19, eight new deaths

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 625 new cases of COVID-19, 8 related deaths' B.C. officials report 625 new cases of COVID-19, 8 related deaths
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 5. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey has the details on the high number of people hospitalized and in intensive care.

British Columbia health officials reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths on Wednesday.

In a written statement, officials said it brought the province’s death toll to 962 people.

Most of the new cases were in the Fraser Health region (305) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (178).

Click to play video 'Online initiative encourages the public to share information about possible COVID exposures' Online initiative encourages the public to share information about possible COVID exposures
Online initiative encourages the public to share information about possible COVID exposures

There were 28 cases in the Island Health region, 71 in the Interior Health region and 43 in the Northern Health region.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: More than a third of residents at Vancouver long-term care home have died from COVID-19

There were 6,343 active cases in the province, while an additional 8,719 people were in isolation due to exposure.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Officials reported 381 people in hospital, 78 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

There were two new health-care outbreaks, one at Chilliwack General Hospital and one at the Sunnybank Retirement Home in Oliver.

About 85 per cent of B.C.’s 54,826 cases have recovered.

Click to play video 'B.C. gov’t criticized for lack of LTC info, Dix provides surgical renewal plan' B.C. gov’t criticized for lack of LTC info, Dix provides surgical renewal plan
B.C. gov’t criticized for lack of LTC info, Dix provides surgical renewal plan
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusbc covid
Flyers
More weekly flyers