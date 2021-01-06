Menu

Health

More than a third of residents at Vancouver long-term care home have died from COVID-19

By Amy Judd & Emily Lazatin Global News
Posted January 6, 2021 3:03 pm
Vancouver Coastal Health declared an outbreak at Little Mountain Place in November.
Global News

Tragedy continues to strike a Vancouver long-term care home that’s become the latest epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Forty-one residents of Little Mountain Place, a facility for seniors in the Riley Park neighbourhood, have died due to complications from the virus, Vancouver Coastal Health confirmed on Wednesday. That is up from 38 residents reported on Monday.

The health authority said 99 of 114 residents, and 70 staff, have tested positive.

Questions arise about releasing data for B.C. long-term care facility Little Mountain Place

Read more: ‘Incredibly lethal’ outbreak at Vancouver long-term care home raises questions of transparency

Speaking on Monday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry called the outbreak at Little Mountain “incredibly lethal.”

Coastal Health officials have said outbreak control measures have been adjusted to protect the safety of residents and staff, and that residents’ family members are given regular updates to ensure they have accurate information.

Questions were raised about transparency around long-term care outbreaks when daily updates were stopped a few months ago.

Henry said as the number of cases in long-term outbreaks grew, health officials had to supply aggregate numbers on long-term care outbreaks on a daily basis and then periodically provide more detailed statistics.

She added it was not a policy change.

– with files from Jon Azpiri

