Ottawa police investigating evening shooting on Iris Street

The Ottawa police say they’re looking to speak with anyone who witnessed a shooting on Iris Street near IKEA on Tuesday evening.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area near Southwood Drive at approximately 7:40 p.m. after a witness heard gunshots.

Responding officers found bullet casings in the area and later found a damaged vehicle, but no injuries were reported, according to the release.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with relevant video footage of the area near the time of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 for anonymous tips.

