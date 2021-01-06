Ottawa teen seriously injured in New Year’s Eve hit and run, police say

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police are looking for witnesses after they say a 17-year-old was struck in a suspected hit and run on New Year’s Eve.

The collision investigations unit is looking into an incident on Lorry Greenberg Drive near Bamblegrove Crescent that occurred at roughly 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Police say a 17-year-old male was walking on the sidewalk when a car drove onto the sidewalk, striking him from behind and leaving the teen with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle then fled from the scene, police say.

Investigators are hoping dash-cam footage of the collision might exist.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2481 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

