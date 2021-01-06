Menu

Crime

2 Edmonton police officers injured after vehicle flees during arrest, 1 charged

By Caley Ramsay Global News
A 34-year-old man has been charged after two Edmonton police officers were injured when a suspect vehicle fled police Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020.
A 34-year-old man has been charged after two Edmonton police officers were injured when a suspect vehicle fled police Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2020. Courtesy, EPS

A 34-year-old man has been charged after two Edmonton police officers were injured when a suspect vehicle fled from officers late Tuesday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., police saw a Chrysler 300 driving at “high speeds” in the downtown area, the Edmonton Police Service said in a media release Wednesday afternoon.

Police eventually caught up to the speeding vehicle and pulled it over in the area of 50 Street and Whitemud Drive.

The EPS said when the driver of the vehicle refused to identify himself, police attempted to arrest the man who then drove off. While leaving the area, the suspect vehicle struck both police officers, “causing non-life-threatening injuries,” according to police.

Read more: Driver dies of self-inflicted gunshot after hit-and-run injures Edmonton police officer: ASIRT

The vehicle was followed and eventually located at a home in the area of 41 Street and 33A Avenue, where the suspect got out of the car and ran into the house.

The officers followed the man into the home where he was arrested.

Charanjit Singh Dhillon, 34, is charged with resisting arrest, criminal flight from police and assaulting a peace officer with a weapon. The accused was issued a promise to appear with a court date. Other charges may be pending, according to police.

