Crime

ASIRT investigates Edmonton police incident

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Global News

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story said a police officer was injured in this incident. This was written in error and has since been removed.

ASIRT has confirmed it is involved in a police investigation on Whitemud Drive stemming from an incident early Thursday.

The investigation closed eastbound Whitemud Drive from 34 Street to Anthony Henday Drive and 17 Street and in both directions from Whitemud Road to Ellerslie Road.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Global News

It’s unknown if police have any suspects in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

— More to come…

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.
Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. Global News
