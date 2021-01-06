Ranchman’s relics — including mechanical bull — for sale in online auction

Send this page to someone via email

Barstools, picnic benches, beer tubs and even the mechanical bull from Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall are up for grabs in an online auction.

Edmonton-based auctioneer Stewart Belland Sales launched the liquidation on Monday.

Interested buyers can view the items up for grabs online on the website, or in-person on Friday, Jan. 8 (by appointment only).

Aside from furniture, the auction is also offering up Ranchman’s shirts and hats, glassware, beer, coolers, energy drinks, neon signs, a party bus and sound equipment.

As of noon on Wednesday, bidding for the mechanical bull was at $625.

Bidding closes for different items on different days ranging from Jan. 11–13, depending on the lot number.

Winners will be contacted by the auctioneer but must pick up their items on Friday, Jan. 15 at a location on Venture Avenue in southeast Calgary.

The iconic honky-tonk closed on March 17 amid COVID-19 restrictions and was later put up for lease in the fall of 2020.

At the time, realtor Rob Campbell told Global News the bar fell victim to the economic downturn and COVID-19.

Nightclubs across the province are included in Stage 3 of Alberta’s relaunch strategy and are not yet allowed to open. Stage 2 began on June 12, and the timing for when Stage 3 will begin remains unknown.

Ranchman’s opened in 1972, nearly 50 years ago.