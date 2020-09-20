Calgary’s famous Ranchman’s country bar up for lease; iconic rafter saddles seized by bank

Send this page to someone via email

Ranchman’s Cookhouse and Dancehall in Calgary, a country bar known for its rafter saddles and mechanical bull, is up for lease.

The building that hosts the bar, at 9615 Macleod Trail S.E, has been listed publicly for the first time in its history.

The real estate company running the lease told Global News that the building is available after the current owners terminated their lease due to COVID-19 economic struggles.

It had initially been taken over by new owners in 2017 — when the former owners sold the business, but kept ownership of the building itself.

One concern is the iconic saddles that hang in the rafters have been seized by the bank, said realtor Rob Campbell.

Even though they don’t belong to the business owner, they’re being considered assets and are in the process of being seized.

Campbell said he’s received many calls with concerns from local members of the rodeo community over the loss of the history.

Ranchman’s Cookhouse & Dancehall. Global News

Ranchman’s opened in 1972, nearly 50 years ago.

It closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 17 and has not reopened.

Nightclubs are part of Stage 3 of Alberta’s relaunch and are not permitted to be open in the province yet.

