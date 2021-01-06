Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 6

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Nurse from Mississauga nursing home dies from COVID-19

Maureen Ambersley, a registered practical nurse, has died after contracting COVID-19, the union that represents more than 60,000 Ontario healthcare workers said.

SEIU Healthcare said Ambersley worked at an Extendicare nursing home in Mississauga. The union said she was a nurse for 16 years.

Ambersley passed away on Tuesday and was 57 years old. She leaves behind two children and her parents, the union said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,266 new cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

805 were in Toronto

523 were in Peel Region

349 were in York Region

145 were in Durham Region

100 were in Halton Region

Ontario’s total coronavirus caseload surpasses 200,000 after 3,266 new cases reported

Ontario is reporting 3,266 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 200,626.

The province first reached 100,000 total cumulative cases on Nov. 20, 2020, seven months after the pandemic was declared in mid-March. In just a month and a half, Ontario accumulated another 100,000 reported infections, surpassing 200,000.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,767 as 37 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 3,005 from the previous day. The government said 51,045 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,877 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 47 deaths. A discrepancy in deaths reported by the ministry and the provincial daily death count can be the result of when data is updated and pulled.

Two more deaths among staff in long-term care homes were reported as the provincial total increased to 10 from eight. The staff death total had remained at eight for the last several months.

There are 220 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,180 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,162 active cases among staff — up by 83 cases and up by 61 cases, respectively, in the last day.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.