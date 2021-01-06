Ontario’s total coronavirus caseload surpasses 200,000 after 3,266 new cases reported

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 3,266 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 200,626.

The province first reached 100,000 total cumulative cases on Nov. 20 after seven months since the pandemic was declared in mid-March. In just a month and a half Ontario accumulated another 100,000 reported infections surpassing 200,000.

Wednesday’s case count is an increase from Tuesday’s which saw 3,128 new infections. On Monday, 3,270 new cases were recorded and 2,964 on Sunday.

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 805 cases were recorded in Toronto, 523 were in Peel Region, 349 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County, 206 in Waterloo, 192 in Niagara Region and 153 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 150 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,767 as 37 more deaths were reported.

Ontario reported the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began with 1,463 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 116 from the previous day), with 361 patients in an intensive care unit (up by nine) and 246 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

The government said 51,045 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 55,484 tests awaiting results. A total of 8,229,150 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Wednesday was 8.5 per cent, down from Tuesday’s 9.4 and up from one week ago at 8.4 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 3,266 cases of #COVID19 and over 51,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 805 new cases in Toronto, 523 in Peel, 349 in York Region, 208 in Windsor-Essex County and 206 in Waterloo. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 6, 2021

As of 8 p.m. the previous day, 860 Ontarians have been fully vaccinated with two doses as the province has administered 60,380 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 9,795 doses in a day.

Meanwhile, 169,795 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 84 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,005 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 26,064 — an all-time high, up from the previous day at 25,840, and up from last Wednesday at 20,558.

The seven-day average has now reached 3,114, also an all-time high, up from yesterday at 3,065 and up from last week at 2,310.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

98,022 people are male — an increase of 1,563 cases.

101,378 people are female — an increase of 1,694 cases.

26,004 people are 19 and under — an increase of 461 cases.

73,091 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,239 cases.

57,912 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 935 cases.

29,015 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 447 cases.

14,560 people are 80 and over — an increase of 189 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,877 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 47 deaths. A discrepancy in deaths reported by the ministry and the provincial daily death count can be the result of when data is updated and pulled.

Two more deaths among staff in long-term care homes were reported as the provincial total increased to 10 from eight. The staff death total had remained at eight for the last several months.

There are 220 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of four from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,180 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,162 active cases among staff — up by 83 cases and up by 61 cases, respectively, in the last day.

