Nurse from Mississauga nursing home dies after contracting COVID-19

Maureen Ambersley, a registered practical nurse, has died after contracting COVID-19, the union that represents more than 60,000 Ontario healthcare workers said.

SEIU Healthcare said Ambersley worked at an Extendicare nursing home in Mississauga. The union said she was a nurse for 16 years.

Ambersley passed away on Tuesday and was 57 years old. She leaves behind two children aged 26 and 28, along with her parents, the union said.

“On behalf of our union family, I extend our deepest sympathies to Maureen’s family, as well as her close friends and colleagues who we know loved her like a sister,” said SIEU Healthcare president Sharleen Stewart in a statement.

“Maureen represented everything good about what it means to serve your community,” Stewart said.

The union said Ambersley is the fourth member of SEIU Healthcare to die during the coronavirus pandemic. The union said before her, personal support workers Christine Mandegarian, Arlene Reid and Sharon Roberts died after contracting COVID-19.

“As Ontario families bury more workers and residents in long-term care, we reiterate our demand of the provincial government for a new action plan to get us through this out-of-control crisis,” SEIU Healthcare said.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Long-Term Care reported two more staff deaths in homes across the province. According to the provincial total, there are 10 long-term care home staff and workers listed as having died related to the virus.