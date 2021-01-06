Federal inmates to start receiving coronavirus vaccinations this week, union says

Send this page to someone via email

Inmates at federal prisons across Canada will begin receiving vaccinations against the novel coronavirus on Friday, the according to the national prison officers’ union.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers (UCCO) says the pilot project will see prisons receiving 1,200 doses of the vaccine — enough to vaccinate 600 inmates with the required two doses.

The union did not say exactly which prisons will be receiving the initial round of vaccine doses.

It did say that sick and elderly inmates will be prioritized, following the federal government’s recommendations for who should be the first recipients of the vaccine.

The union added prison officers and employees will have to wait for before they are vaccinated, but would not say Tuesday how long that wait will be.

Global News did not immediately receive comment from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) about the prison vaccine program.

As of Tuesday, there are 195 active cases of COVID-19 across Canada, according to the CSC. Three inmates have died since the pandemic took hold in March, while nearly 950 others have recovered from the virus.

There have also been several outbreaks in provincially run jails, while dozens of correctional officers and employees have been infected as well.

Advocates have said inmates should be given speedy access to vaccines, given how susceptible prisons and jails have been to outbreaks and how prevalent chronic disease is in that population.

Inmates 50 and older account for one-quarter of the federal prison population. Advocates note people age faster behind bars and are in poorer health than the general public.

Yet Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole slammed the news about the prison inmate vaccine program Tuesday.

“Not one criminal should be vaccinated ahead of any vulnerable Canadian or front-line health worker,” he tweeted.

Not one criminal should be vaccinated ahead of any vulnerable Canadian or front line health worker.https://t.co/4B22ELE2uf — Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 6, 2021