Stretch of Wyndham Street in Guelph to close for a week

The City of Guelph says a stretch of Wyndham Street South will be closed for a week while a crane is used for the construction of a high-rise apartment building.

Starting Jan. 18, Wyndham Street South will be closed to traffic between Wellington Street and York Road.

In a notice on its website, the city said the crane requires space on the street.

Everything is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 22.

The sidewalk on the west side of Wyndham Street will be off-limits to pedestrians during the construction, but the east sidewalk will remain open.

All businesses in the construction area remain open and accessible throughout construction, the city said.

There will be no interruptions to any city services.