9 months of construction coming to York Road in Guelph

The City of Guelph says work to install sewer and water pipes on a stretch of York Road will take about nine months to complete.
The work, which will also include repaving between Ontario and Stevenson streets, is scheduled to start Sept. 8 and last until June 2021.
Traffic will not be able to get through and only local access to homes and businesses will be permitted.
York Road is one of two main routes east of the downtown core. The other is Elizabeth Street, which is currently closed due to construction and scheduled to reopen on Sept. 4.
The city said the York Road construction will not start until the work on Elizabeth Street is completed.
Elizabeth Street will be used as a detour during the York Road construction, as will Stevenson Street and Woolwich Street.
The city said the work will be completed in two stages.
During the first stage, from about September to December, construction will focus on York Road between Ontario Street and Boult Avenue.
The project will then pause for the winter and York Road will be open to traffic from December to February.
During Stage 2, from about March to June, construction will focus on York Road between Boult Avenue and Stevenson Street.
The intersection at York Road and Stevenson Street will be closed to all traffic during Stage 2. Local traffic will still have access between Ontario and Stevenson streets.
Pedestrians will still be able to get through the construction site and Guelph Transit route 4 will be detoured.
Access to businesses and homes will remain open and accessible during construction, the city said.
During the spring portion of the construction, there will be no access to the parking lot at Lyon Park from Waterworks Place, but a temporary ramp will be provided from Boult Avenue.
Waste collection will not be affected.
The city said it appreciates the community’s patience, understanding and co-operation during the project.
More information about the project can be found on the city’s website.
