9 months of construction coming to York Road in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says work to install sewer and water pipes on a stretch of York Road will take about nine months to complete.

The work, which will also include repaving between Ontario and Stevenson streets, is scheduled to start Sept. 8 and last until June 2021.

Read more: Guelph looking at building a new pedestrian bridge over the Speed River

Traffic will not be able to get through and only local access to homes and businesses will be permitted.

York Road is one of two main routes east of the downtown core. The other is Elizabeth Street, which is currently closed due to construction and scheduled to reopen on Sept. 4.

The city said the York Road construction will not start until the work on Elizabeth Street is completed.

Story continues below advertisement

Elizabeth Street will be used as a detour during the York Road construction, as will Stevenson Street and Woolwich Street.

0:34 Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound Tow truck driver fends off pair of thieves in Kitchener compound

The city said the work will be completed in two stages.

During the first stage, from about September to December, construction will focus on York Road between Ontario Street and Boult Avenue.

The project will then pause for the winter and York Road will be open to traffic from December to February.

Read more: City of Guelph testing out traffic cameras on Gordon Street

During Stage 2, from about March to June, construction will focus on York Road between Boult Avenue and Stevenson Street.

Story continues below advertisement

The intersection at York Road and Stevenson Street will be closed to all traffic during Stage 2. Local traffic will still have access between Ontario and Stevenson streets.

Pedestrians will still be able to get through the construction site and Guelph Transit route 4 will be detoured.

Access to businesses and homes will remain open and accessible during construction, the city said.

During the spring portion of the construction, there will be no access to the parking lot at Lyon Park from Waterworks Place, but a temporary ramp will be provided from Boult Avenue.

1:23 Coronavirus: Ontario pledges $1.6B for municipalities, including funding for transit Coronavirus: Ontario pledges $1.6B for municipalities, including funding for transit

Waste collection will not be affected.

Story continues below advertisement

The city said it appreciates the community’s patience, understanding and co-operation during the project.

More information about the project can be found on the city’s website.