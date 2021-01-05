Power outages expected as major Pacific storm roars across B.C. Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Power outages and downed trees are expected Tuesday as another major Pacific storm batters the province.

Damaging winds are expected to affect the B.C. coast all day, meteorologist Mark Madryga said, with peak winds in Metro Vancouver to hit mid-afternoon through Tuesday evening.

Those winds will be accompanied by heavy rain, especially near the mountains, Madryga added.

The storm has already pounded the North Coast and Haida Gwaii Tuesday morning with wind gusts up to 120 km/h.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Central Coast, Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver, the North Coast, the Southern Gulf Islands and the Sunshine Coast.

The agency said damage to buildings, such as roof shingles and windows, may occur. The high winds may also toss objects or cause tree branches to break.

The wind warning already prompted BC Ferries to cancel most of its sailings on Tuesday.

BC Hydro crews are on standby to respond to outages.

Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway region are also under a snowfall warning with between 15 and 20 centimetres expected to fall Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Environment Canada said warm air moving into the region Tuesday night may lead to snow becoming mixed with rain overnight.

