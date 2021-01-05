Tillsonburg man faces impaired driving charges after leaving the scene of a collision: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have charged a Tillsonburg man following a collision on Hwy. 401 on Monday afternoon in which a vehicle left the scene.

Police received reports of a pickup truck hitting a tractor-trailer in the westbound lanes east of Dorchester Road, around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Despite significant damage to the vehicle, police say the driver fled the scene. A short time later, police got a call about a truck driving dangerously through Dorchester on one rim.

The vehicle was located on Marion Street with two occupants inside. The driver fled on foot but was later taken into custody after a brief chase. The passenger was released unconditionally.

A 39-year-old Tillsonburg man has been charged with failure to stop following a collision, impaired driving, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He has a court date in February.