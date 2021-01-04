8 people charged in connection with New Year’s Eve gathering: London police

Send this page to someone via email

London police say eight people between the ages of 18 and 20 are facing charges under the Reopening Act of Ontario in connection with a gathering on New Year’s Eve.

Under the provincial shutdown currently in effect in a bid to combat rising coronavirus cases, organized, indoor public events and social gatherings are banned except for people from the same household. Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings with physical distancing are capped at 10 people.

According to police, officers “investigated an indoor gathering in the 2000-block of Callingham Way,” southwest of Sunningdale Road West and Richmond Street at roughly 1 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Police say officers found a number of people both inside and outside the residence and none appeared to be wearing masks.

A 20-year-old London man is charged with hosting an indoor gathering that exceeded the number permitted and with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded the number permitted.

In addition to that man, police say seven other people are charged with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded the number permitted.

The seven include two London women ages 18 and 20, two 20-year-old London men, two 18-year-old London men, and one 20-year-old Newmarket man.

Fines are determined in court, but under the Reopening Ontario Act legislation, those charged with hosting an illegal gathering could face a minimum fine of $10,000 each.

The charge for participating comes with a potential fine of $750.

— with files from Global News’ Nick Westoll.