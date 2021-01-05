Menu

Canada

BC Ferries cancels most Tuesday sailings with Wind Warning in effect

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 5, 2021 6:05 am
All BC Ferries travellers must now have a face covering with them on board.
All BC Ferries travellers must now have a face covering with them on board. Global News

A high wind warning has prompted BC Ferries to cancel most of its sailings on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Southern Gulf Islands and East Vancouver island, warning that damaging winds could reach up to 90 kilometers an hour.

Read more: Flood worries as rain pounds B.C.’s South Coast

The storm is expected to hit the Island and Sunshine Coast by mid-morning Tuesday.

There are no sailings today either way between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay after 9 a.m.

Furthermore, Tuesday’s 8:25 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay will be the last one for the day.

Read more: Snow, rain and strong winds: A stormy start to 2021 for B.C.

BC Ferries says anyone who has a reservation for a cancelled sailing will get a refund.

You can check their website BC Ferriesfor all cancellations.

