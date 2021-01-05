BC Ferries cancels most Tuesday sailings with Wind Warning in effect

Send this page to someone via email

A high wind warning has prompted BC Ferries to cancel most of its sailings on Tuesday.

Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the Southern Gulf Islands and East Vancouver island, warning that damaging winds could reach up to 90 kilometers an hour.

The storm is expected to hit the Island and Sunshine Coast by mid-morning Tuesday.

There are no sailings today either way between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay after 9 a.m.

Furthermore, Tuesday’s 8:25 a.m. sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay will be the last one for the day.

BC Ferries says anyone who has a reservation for a cancelled sailing will get a refund.

You can check their website BC Ferriesfor all cancellations.

