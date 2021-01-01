Snow, rain and strong winds: A stormy start to 2021 for B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

It’s going to be a stormy start to the new year for many parts of B.C. with heavy snow, rain and strong winds.

Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said this “parade of storms” will carry into the weekend and strong winds will accompany each storm.

The winds have already affected BC Ferries sailings, so any travellers are advised to check their route before heading out.

Mountain passes in the province will see heavy rain change to snow as the temperature drops, Schalle said.

In addition, a series of systems will continue to produce snow for the North Coast inland.

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Williston and Highway 97 – Pine Pass with at least 15 cm expected to fall by Saturday morning.

The North Coast, including Stewart, could see about 25 cm of snowfall through Saturday.

Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway are also under a snowfall warning New Year’s Day with 15 to 25 cm expected by Saturday morning.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Highway 3, from Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass with hazardous winter conditions expected, according to Environment Canada.

This series of storms will move across the B.C. Interior over the next couple of days bringing “significant snowfall” to many mountain passes.

Other areas of the province can expect it to get wet with rainfall warnings in effect for Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver including the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge.

Environment Canada said rain will be heavy at times especially Saturday through Saturday night.

Total rainfall amounts of 100 mm or more are forecast with localized flooding in low-lying areas possible.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for most of Vancouver Island. River levels are expected to rise, but no major flooding is expected at this time. Minor flooding in low lying areas is possible.https://t.co/OnDo9jBQiC#bepreparedRDN — RDN (@RDNanaimo) January 1, 2021

North and east Vancouver Island and the North Coast are also under a wind warning with strong winds expected to sweep across the region.

Environment Canada said the winds could down trees and power lines and lead to outages.