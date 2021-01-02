Ferry cancellations, ski hill closures amid nasty South Coast weather

Send this page to someone via email

The arrival of wet, stormy weather on the South Coast led to ferry cancellations and ski-hill closures on Saturday.

An Environment Canada rainfall warning remained in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound and the Sea to Sky region.

The agency is forecasting up to 60 mm of precipitation in the Fraser Valley, and up to 50 mm in northern areas of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound.

BC Ferries scrapped an 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen, and a 1 p.m. return sailing on the same route due to high winds.

Sailings between Powell River and Texada Island, and between Cortez and Quadra Islands were also cancelled.

You can see current conditions and BC Ferries travel advisories here.

2:07 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 1 B.C. evening weather forecast: Jan. 1

Mount Seymour also cited poor weather in its decision to close to the public on Saturday. The ski hill said it would contact people who had pre-booked for the day to reschedule their activities.

Grouse Mountain also said it had closed its mountain-top activities, including the downhill ski area and its chalet facilities.

Whistler remained open on Saturday, but was warning skiers and snowboarders to use caution on the mountain and to monitor weather conditions.

Winter storm warnings also remained in effect Saturday for the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 3 through the interior.

