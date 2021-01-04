Waterloo Public Health reports record number of new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 139 new positive tests for the coronavirus on Monday, a new record for the number of new COVID-19 cases announced in one day.

There have now been 447 new positive tests reported in January, which has lifted the total number of cases in the area to 6,346.

In addition, Waterloo Public Health reported that 99 more people have been cleared of the virus (447 in January), which has raised the total number of resolved cases to 5,520.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the region on Monday although there have been two reported in January, bringing the death toll to 167.

There are now 658 active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region, including 30 people who are in hospital, of which 11 are in intensive care.

The region is down to 32 active outbreaks, 18 of which are in long-term care homes. However, many of these outbreaks continue to grow.

A new outbreak was reported in the long-term care unit at the Village of Winston Park. There is also another outbreak in the retirement home unit, which has seen four residents die, while 21 other residents and 25 staff members have tested positive.

There were also additional cases reported at several other long-term care or retirement residences, including Forest Heights, Chartwell Westmount, Briarfield, Cambridge Country Manor and Village at University Gates, as well as in a congregate setting, a dental clinic and a food processing plant.

Outbreaks were also declared over in office retail and dental settings, at Wilfrid Laurier University and at Grand River Hospital.

Elsewhere, Ontario is reporting 3,270 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 194,232.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 917 cases were recorded in Toronto, 581 were in Peel Region, 389 in York Region, 246 in Windsor-Essex County, 131 in Ottawa and 122 in Durham Region.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,679 as 29 more deaths were reported.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues