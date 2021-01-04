10 residents awarded the Order of Hamilton, recognizing leadership as volunteers

Ten residents have been awarded the Order of Hamilton in recognition of their voluntary efforts to make the city a better place to live, work and play.
The recipients were named during Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s virtual New Year’s Levee on Sunday afternoon.
The mayor says it’s about celebrating those who’ve “dedicated their time and efforts” to the betterment of the community.
The recipients include representatives of Hamilton’s Jewish and Muslim communities, as well as advocates for seniors and accessibility, children, low-income families, arts and heritage and neighbourhood cleanup initiatives.
The Order of Hamilton recipients for 2020 are:
- Rabia Saleem Awan
- Jim Cimba
- Dr. Margaret Denton
- Brenda Duke
- Mary Elop
- Anthony Frisina
- George Geczy
- Dr. Nadia Eva Rosa
- Raven Van Bommel
- Robert J. Wilkins
The Virtual New Year’s Levee included performances from Ginger St. James, Greg Briscoe and the Mohawk College Jazz Band.
