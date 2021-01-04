10 residents awarded the Order of Hamilton, recognizing leadership as volunteers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ten residents have been awarded the Order of Hamilton in recognition of their voluntary efforts to make the city a better place to live, work and play.

The recipients were named during Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s virtual New Year’s Levee on Sunday afternoon.

The mayor says it’s about celebrating those who’ve “dedicated their time and efforts” to the betterment of the community.

Read more: Halton Region paramedics become first in Ontario to receive coronavirus vaccine

The recipients include representatives of Hamilton’s Jewish and Muslim communities, as well as advocates for seniors and accessibility, children, low-income families, arts and heritage and neighbourhood cleanup initiatives.

The Order of Hamilton recipients for 2020 are:

Rabia Saleem Awan

Jim Cimba

Dr. Margaret Denton

Brenda Duke

Mary Elop

Anthony Frisina

George Geczy

Dr. Nadia Eva Rosa

Raven Van Bommel

Robert J. Wilkins

The Virtual New Year’s Levee included performances from Ginger St. James, Greg Briscoe and the Mohawk College Jazz Band.

Advertisement