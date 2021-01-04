Menu

Canada

10 residents awarded the Order of Hamilton, recognizing leadership as volunteers

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted January 4, 2021 2:05 pm
Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger awarded the Order of Hamilton to 10 residents during his virtual New Year's Levee.
Global News

Ten residents have been awarded the Order of Hamilton in recognition of their voluntary efforts to make the city a better place to live, work and play.

The recipients were named during Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger’s virtual New Year’s Levee on Sunday afternoon.

The mayor says it’s about celebrating those who’ve “dedicated their time and efforts” to the betterment of the community.

Halton Region paramedics become first in Ontario to receive coronavirus vaccine

The recipients include representatives of Hamilton’s Jewish and Muslim communities, as well as advocates for seniors and accessibility, children, low-income families, arts and heritage and neighbourhood cleanup initiatives.

The Order of Hamilton recipients for 2020 are:

  • Rabia Saleem Awan
  • Jim Cimba
  • Dr. Margaret Denton
  • Brenda Duke
  • Mary Elop
  • Anthony Frisina
  • George Geczy
  • Dr. Nadia Eva Rosa
  • Raven Van Bommel
  • Robert J. Wilkins

The Virtual New Year’s Levee included performances from Ginger St. James, Greg Briscoe and the Mohawk College Jazz Band.

