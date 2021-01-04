Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Kingston man facing charges after string of thefts in city’s west end

By Bill Hutchins Global News
Posted January 4, 2021 1:24 pm
A Kingston man was arrested following a string of break-ins and thefts in the city's west end over the holidays.
A Kingston man was arrested following a string of break-ins and thefts in the city's west end over the holidays. Global Kingston

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a rash of thefts in Kingston’s west end, according to local police.

Kingston police were called to a house on Hyde Street on the morning of Dec. 31 after a homeowner found an intruder in his garage.

The owner noticed various tools and other items placed outside the garage, police said, adding that the suspect escaped following a confrontation with the homeowner.

Read more: Kingston police asking for help to identify poppy box theft suspect

Police say another nearby garage was also broken into.

Trending Stories

A police tracking dog was brought in and the suspect was found hiding in a nearby backyard at Hyde Street and Lakeview Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say they found a stolen ID, cheques and credit cards belonging to four different people.

Click to play video 'Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman' Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman
Car tire theft mystifies Kingston woman – Aug 7, 2020

Police also say they also confiscated a package believed to contain heroin.

The unidentified suspect was charged with theft, possession and drug-related charges.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kingston Policebreak and enter kingstonkingston police theftsbreak-ins Kingstoncrimes kingstonKingston police crimeskingston theftsthefts kingston
Flyers
More weekly flyers