Kingston man facing charges after string of thefts in city’s west end

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a rash of thefts in Kingston’s west end, according to local police.

Kingston police were called to a house on Hyde Street on the morning of Dec. 31 after a homeowner found an intruder in his garage.

The owner noticed various tools and other items placed outside the garage, police said, adding that the suspect escaped following a confrontation with the homeowner.

Police say another nearby garage was also broken into.

A police tracking dog was brought in and the suspect was found hiding in a nearby backyard at Hyde Street and Lakeview Avenue.

Police say they found a stolen ID, cheques and credit cards belonging to four different people.

Police also say they also confiscated a package believed to contain heroin.

The unidentified suspect was charged with theft, possession and drug-related charges.