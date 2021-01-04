Kingston man facing charges after string of thefts in city’s west end

A 26-year-old man has been charged in connection with a rash of thefts in Kingston’s west end, according to local police.
Kingston police were called to a house on Hyde Street on the morning of Dec. 31 after a homeowner found an intruder in his garage.
The owner noticed various tools and other items placed outside the garage, police said, adding that the suspect escaped following a confrontation with the homeowner.
Police say another nearby garage was also broken into.
A police tracking dog was brought in and the suspect was found hiding in a nearby backyard at Hyde Street and Lakeview Avenue.
Police say they found a stolen ID, cheques and credit cards belonging to four different people.
Police also say they also confiscated a package believed to contain heroin.
The unidentified suspect was charged with theft, possession and drug-related charges.
